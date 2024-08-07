Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 441.29%. The business had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Lucid Group Price Performance

Shares of LCID traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.06. 24,522,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,151,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96. Lucid Group has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $7.30.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LCID. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Lucid Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.14.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.