Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $15.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Lightspeed Commerce traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 3296 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cibc World Mkts raised Lightspeed Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.28.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 2.33.
Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $266.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.58 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.
Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
