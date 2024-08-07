Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Holdings Decreased by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. trimmed its position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lennox International by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its position in Lennox International by 1,640.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lennox International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 67,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lennox International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $517.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $507.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lennox International from $566.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $543.62.

Lennox International Price Performance

Shares of Lennox International stock traded up $9.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $545.04. The stock had a trading volume of 172,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $538.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $493.06. Lennox International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $334.53 and a fifty-two week high of $594.65.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.79, for a total value of $1,000,689.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at $944,458.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

