Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

Leggett & Platt has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years. Leggett & Platt has a dividend payout ratio of 16.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Leggett & Platt to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

NYSE LEG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,736. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.08. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $29.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LEG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

In other news, CFO Benjamin Michael Burns bought 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $46,970.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 81,362 shares in the company, valued at $992,616.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn bought 6,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $64,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,923.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Benjamin Michael Burns acquired 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $46,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,616.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 55,635 shares of company stock worth $639,547. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

