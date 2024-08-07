Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Issues Earnings Results

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $70.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.27 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70283900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ KRYS traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.62. The stock had a trading volume of 58,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,811. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $93.95 and a 1 year high of $219.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 95.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $4,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,525,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,189,020.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total transaction of $3,282,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $4,394,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,525,882 shares in the company, valued at $268,189,020.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target (up from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on Krystal Biotech from $153.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.63.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

