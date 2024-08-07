Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Stock Price Up 14.6%

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) traded up 14.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.98 and last traded at $16.40. 37,886 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 363,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Kornit Digital Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $783.33 million, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.90.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 27.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $43.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.85 million. Research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inflection Point Investments LLP acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $17,014,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 953,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,273,000 after buying an additional 485,000 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,857,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,835,000 after purchasing an additional 370,962 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,466,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,092,000 after purchasing an additional 282,241 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,810,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,803,000 after buying an additional 114,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Featured Stories

