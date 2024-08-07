Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20 to $0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $480 million to $500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $491.05 million. Kennametal also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.30 to $1.70 EPS.

Kennametal Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of KMT stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $24.47. The stock had a trading volume of 679,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,800. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average is $24.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.66. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.50 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KMT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Kennametal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.67.

Insider Transactions at Kennametal

In other news, CEO Sanjay Chowbey acquired 5,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.28 per share, for a total transaction of $121,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,275.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Further Reading

