Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3 – Get Free Report) was down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €25.66 ($28.20) and last traded at €26.36 ($28.97). Approximately 74,621 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 126,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at €26.84 ($29.49).

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.52, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €31.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is €32.89.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions for the intralogistics sector with a portfolio of material handling equipment, automated systems, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment engages in the development, production, sale, and short-term rental of new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products, including automation; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

