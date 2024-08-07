Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $172.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Johnson Outdoors Trading Down 0.7 %

Johnson Outdoors stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,119. Johnson Outdoors has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $59.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.71. The stock has a market cap of $371.87 million, a PE ratio of 77.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 280.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

