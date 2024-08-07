JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. JELD-WEN’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

JELD-WEN stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.70 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JELD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

