JasmyCoin (JASMY) Price Down 29.3% Over Last 7 Days

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 6th. JasmyCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.07 billion and approximately $178.36 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JasmyCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0216 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, JasmyCoin has traded down 29.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JasmyCoin Profile

JasmyCoin’s genesis date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,299,999,677 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official website is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JasmyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency based on the ERC 20 standard, aimed at building an economic community where data is treated as a personal asset. Developed by Jasmy Inc., it can be used for transferring tokens as proof of value exchange or payment for services. JasmyCoin can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and offers two main services: Secure Knowledge Communicator (SKC) for managing personal data and Smart Guardian (SG) for secure IoT device registration.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JasmyCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JasmyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

