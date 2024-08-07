J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Bought by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 382.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 99.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Persio V. Lisboa purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,511.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.88.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ JBHT traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $165.11. The company had a trading volume of 59,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $219.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.58 and a 200-day moving average of $179.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

