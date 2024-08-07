iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,472 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOVT. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

BATS:GOVT traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.18. 11,244,444 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.59.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.0606 per share. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

