iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Truefg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 23,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.19. 13,811,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

