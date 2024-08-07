iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Sets New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $68.51 and last traded at $69.11, with a volume of 41420 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.88.

Specifically, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $45,344.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,750.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Chad Patterson sold 3,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $224,875.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,349.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $45,344.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,750.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,745 shares of company stock valued at $570,476. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 7.10.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 75.14% and a negative net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $148.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

