Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 14,833 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 340% compared to the average volume of 3,369 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobam purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 728.9% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance

NYSE TME opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.29 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s payout ratio is 28.26%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Featured Articles

