Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 11,538 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 322% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,731 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Prospect Capital

In other Prospect Capital news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van purchased 3,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $74,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at $102,127.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 26.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSEC. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 2,266.9% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Edge Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,637,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,713. Prospect Capital has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $6.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.56.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $202.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.70 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 25.13%.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is presently 211.76%.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

