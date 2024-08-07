Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,998 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. ABLE Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,216,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total value of $8,368,015.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,701,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,556,495.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Up 1.5 %

INTU traded up $9.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $612.29. 1,325,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,449. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $621.95 and its 200 day moving average is $634.03. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $473.56 and a 12 month high of $676.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.16 billion, a PE ratio of 56.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.