Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2024

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVACGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter. Intevac had a negative net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

IVAC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,317. Intevac has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $102.08 million, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.92.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th.

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

