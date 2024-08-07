Internet Computer Trading Down 13.8% Over Last Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and $112.23 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for about $7.63 or 0.00013473 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00036909 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006622 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008682 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000534 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 521,442,205 coins and its circulating supply is 468,353,080 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

