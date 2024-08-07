Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,690,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,306,000 after buying an additional 123,226 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,810,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,920,000 after purchasing an additional 264,543 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $97,476,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 968,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,303,000 after purchasing an additional 13,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 951,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,855,000 after purchasing an additional 524,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.33.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:IBKR traded up $1.87 on Tuesday, hitting $110.52. The stock had a trading volume of 878,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,082. The stock has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.97. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.60 and a 1-year high of $129.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

