Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Down 7.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.7% during trading on Monday after Argus downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $19.29 and last traded at $19.82. Approximately 51,113,406 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 50,039,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.48.

INTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hsbc Global Res cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $374,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 925,115 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,651,000 after purchasing an additional 260,953 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its stake in Intel by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 17,278 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 18,781 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 162,272 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 34,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

