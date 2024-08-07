Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Valaris were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Valaris by 180.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Valaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Valaris by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Valaris by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valaris during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valaris alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Valaris in a report on Monday. Pickering Energy Partners downgraded Valaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Valaris from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

Valaris Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of VAL stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.48. 1,579,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,697. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.12. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Valaris Limited has a 12 month low of $60.06 and a 12 month high of $84.20.

About Valaris

(Free Report)

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.