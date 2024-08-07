Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $308,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 16,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.31. 459,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,017. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $136.03.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

