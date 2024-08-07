Insider Selling: Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Insider Sells 29,690 Shares of Stock

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) insider Robert Strobo sold 29,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $134,792.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,541.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PAYS stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.63. 289,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,290. The company has a market cap of $245.30 million, a PE ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.97. Paysign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $5.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paysign had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 million. Research analysts expect that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PAYS shares. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Paysign from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Paysign from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Paysign in a report on Friday, June 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Paysign by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 48,489 shares during the period. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC grew its position in shares of Paysign by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 261,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in Paysign by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 102,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 15,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Paysign by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paysign in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

