Insider Selling: Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Insider Sells 647 Shares of Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) insider Stacy Bowman sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $14,389.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,461,276.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CHWY traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $22.84. 4,323,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,067,577. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.57. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Equities analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHWY. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chewy from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chewy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chewy from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Chewy by 7.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,819,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,431 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chewy by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,480,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,740,000 after buying an additional 875,532 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Chewy by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,553,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,787,000 after buying an additional 258,502 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,223,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Chewy by 127.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,717,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,328,000 after acquiring an additional 963,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

