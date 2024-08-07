Insider Selling: Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Insider Sells 647 Shares of Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) insider Stacy Bowman sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $14,389.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,461,276.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
CHWY traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $22.84. 4,323,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,067,577. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.57. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Equities analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Chewy by 7.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,819,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,431 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chewy by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,480,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,740,000 after buying an additional 875,532 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Chewy by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,553,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,787,000 after buying an additional 258,502 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,223,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Chewy by 127.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,717,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,328,000 after acquiring an additional 963,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.
