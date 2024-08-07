Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR) Shares Acquired by Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc owned 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at $319,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.7 %

BATS:BAPR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.24. 30,205 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $232.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average is $40.23.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

