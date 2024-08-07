Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 16.48%.
Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.75. 1,084,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,378. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.91. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
