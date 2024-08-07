ICON (ICX) Price Down 21.3% Over Last Week

ICON (ICX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One ICON coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. ICON has a market cap of $127.31 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About ICON

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,011,692,505 coins and its circulating supply is 1,011,692,506 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

