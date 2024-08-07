Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Huntsman Stock Up 0.3 %
Huntsman stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.75. 466,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,692. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average is $24.28. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $28.96.
Huntsman Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -192.31%.
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.
