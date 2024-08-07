Hooked Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11.18 Million (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Hooked Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000631 BTC on exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $63.42 million and $11.18 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded down 34.4% against the dollar.

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,333,333 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 172,477,586.075739 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.37215301 USD and is up 6.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $15,878,205.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

