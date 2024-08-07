Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE HIMS traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.28. 5,060,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,778,704. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1,624.00 and a beta of 1.08. Hims & Hers Health has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $25.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.86.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HIMS. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $30,861.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,871.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,487. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $30,861.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,871.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 782,901 shares of company stock worth $16,138,997 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.