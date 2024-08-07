Hillcrest Petroleum (CVE:HRH) Trading 10% Higher

Shares of Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. (CVE:HRH – Get Free Report) traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 968,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,372,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
Hillcrest Petroleum Trading Up 10.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.26 million and a PE ratio of -12.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.22.
About Hillcrest Petroleum
Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in North America. It has an option to acquire 75% working interest in West Hazel field, a petroleum asset located in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Hillcrest Resources Ltd.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hillcrest Petroleum
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Hillcrest Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillcrest Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.