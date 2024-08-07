HI (HI) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

HI (HI) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, HI has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. HI has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $156,235.20 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00009779 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,423.46 or 1.00598492 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008164 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007803 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00011802 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0004824 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $149,645.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

