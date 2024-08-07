Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target Lowered to $82.00 at Robert W. Baird

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HSIC. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.83.

NASDAQ HSIC traded up $3.34 on Wednesday, reaching $67.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,241,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,049. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.68. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $82.63.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

