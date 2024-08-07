Heavitree Brewery (LON:HVT) Trading Up 9.4%

The Heavitree Brewery PLC (LON:HVT – Get Free Report) shot up 9.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 299.30 ($3.82) and last traded at GBX 290 ($3.71). 12 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 265 ($3.39).

Heavitree Brewery Stock Up 9.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 266.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 269.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 935.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26.

Get Heavitree Brewery alerts:

Heavitree Brewery Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Heavitree Brewery’s payout ratio is currently 1,935.48%.

Insider Activity

Heavitree Brewery Company Profile

In related news, insider Graham J. Crocker acquired 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £346.80 ($443.19). Insiders own 101.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Heavitree Brewery PLC engages in the development and operation of a leased and tenanted estate in England. It operates leased and tenanted pub and public houses. The company was founded in 1790 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heavitree Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heavitree Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.