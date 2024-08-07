HashAI Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $78.70 Million (HASHAI)

HashAI (HASHAI) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 6th. HashAI has a market capitalization of $78.70 million and approximately $334,296.48 worth of HashAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HashAI has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar. One HashAI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HashAI

HashAI’s launch date was April 1st, 2024. HashAI’s total supply is 89,719,785,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,564,818,695 tokens. The official website for HashAI is hashai.co.uk. HashAI’s official Twitter account is @officialhashai.

HashAI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HashAI (HASHAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. HashAI has a current supply of 89,719,785,186 with 84,564,818,695 in circulation. The last known price of HashAI is 0.00093498 USD and is up 28.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $555,384.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hashai.co.uk.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

