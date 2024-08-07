Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 610 ($7.80) and last traded at GBX 598 ($7.64), with a volume of 97768 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 590 ($7.54).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a GBX 18 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 3.33%. Hargreaves Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,315.79%.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 552.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 534.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of £196.20 million, a PE ratio of 1,589.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Hargreaves Services Plc provides environmental and industrial services in the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and South Africa. The company operates through: Services, Hargreaves Land, and Hargreaves Raw Materials Services segments. It offers environmental services, such as carbon sequestration and forestry creation, land remediation, land restoration and aftercare, geotechnical assessment, environmental site survey, and waste management services; materials handling operation and maintenance, mechanical and electrical maintenance, and project engineering services; and earthmoving advisory and contracting services, including soils treatment services.

