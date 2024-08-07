Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Declares $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Hamilton Lane has raised its dividend by an average of 12.7% per year over the last three years. Hamilton Lane has a dividend payout ratio of 35.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hamilton Lane to earn $5.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

NASDAQ:HLNE traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.46. 21,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,408. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.39 and a 200 day moving average of $119.28. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $78.66 and a 12 month high of $146.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $176.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.72 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLNE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.80.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

