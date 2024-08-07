GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) PT Lowered to $66.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GXO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.58.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

GXO traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $48.28. 258,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,713. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $46.38 and a fifty-two week high of $65.75.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $499,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,035,659.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GXO Logistics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 920.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 2,836.4% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

