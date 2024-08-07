Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.54-11.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.17-9.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.22 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPN. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Global Payments from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $152.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $129.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.35.

Global Payments Price Performance

NYSE GPN traded up $7.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.15. 996,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,281,789. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.80. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

