Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 97.71% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $22.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Gladstone Investment Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GAIN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $12.55. 105,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.05. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $14.96.

Gladstone Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GAIN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up previously from $13.50) on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

