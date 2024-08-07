Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) PT Lowered to $13.00

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the investment management company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.83% from the company’s current price.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Gladstone Investment Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GAIN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.52. 158,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,308. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $14.96. The company has a market cap of $459.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.05.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 97.71%. The business had revenue of $22.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 612.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

