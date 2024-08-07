GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for GFL Environmental in a report issued on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

GFL opened at C$53.83 on Monday. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of C$36.56 and a 52 week high of C$56.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$52.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$48.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.63 billion, a PE ratio of -344.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

