General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Position Raised by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,422 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GM. StockNews.com lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at $11,551,173.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock worth $51,818,111 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,854,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,958,810. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.42. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

