Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Robert Hinchcliffe Buys 30,000 Shares

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,900.00.

Robert Hinchcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 30th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$4,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 25,500 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$10,307.10.

On Monday, July 22nd, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$3,850.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 15,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$5,850.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$4,000.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 2,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$720.00.

On Wednesday, June 19th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 10,500 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$3,780.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 3,500 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$853.30.

On Monday, June 10th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 21,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$7,350.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 3,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$1,080.00.

Galway Metals Price Performance

Shares of CVE:GWM traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.43. 4,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,267. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.36. Galway Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$0.23 and a one year high of C$0.49. The stock has a market cap of C$36.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.64.

About Galway Metals

Galway Metals ( CVE:GWM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Galway Metals Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada; and Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims located in western Quebec, Canada.

