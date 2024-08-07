Galiano Gold (GAU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Galiano Gold to post earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:GAU opened at C$2.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.98. Galiano Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.71 and a 12-month high of C$2.73. The firm has a market cap of C$554.00 million, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 15.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81.

In other Galiano Gold news, Director Paul Nicholas Wright sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.72, for a total transaction of C$172,000.00. In other Galiano Gold news, Director Paul Nicholas Wright sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.72, for a total transaction of C$172,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Krista Muhr sold 93,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.31, for a total transaction of C$215,319.23. Insiders own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

