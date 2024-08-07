Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSX by 172.7% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in CSX by 450.5% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.86. 18,679,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,880,532. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day moving average of $35.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

