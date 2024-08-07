Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 18.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 936.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,019,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,660,000 after purchasing an additional 35,538 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 204.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 195.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 11,811 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVY traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.62. 505,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,543. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $165.21 and a 52 week high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 7.34%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.39%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.96.

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $684,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $684,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mitchell R. Butier 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,583 shares of company stock worth $5,602,703. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

