Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $285.84. 1,907,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,153. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $224.41 and a 52-week high of $309.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $297.68 and its 200 day moving average is $286.28.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

